ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 165.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $192,006.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

SkyWest stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.78. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $53.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $799.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

