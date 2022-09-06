ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,471 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in ProAssurance by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Price Performance

ProAssurance stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.59 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

