ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,773 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -3.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILPT. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.