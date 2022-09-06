ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,571 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Zai Lab by 56.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $152.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

