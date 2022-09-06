ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 769 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.33. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $79.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

