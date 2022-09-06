Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,851 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 60,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 43.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,098,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,949,000 after purchasing an additional 931,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 982,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Insider Activity

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.60 per share, with a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB stock opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.40 and a 1-year high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.