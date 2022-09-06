PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Position Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102,328 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of PulteGroup worth $13,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 316.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.