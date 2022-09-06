Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 589.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,596 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.12% of Rambus worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 609,340 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Rambus Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $33.75.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

