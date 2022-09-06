Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 33,048 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,048 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Banner worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Banner by 7.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Banner by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 11.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Banner by 92.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Banner by 32.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Stock Down 0.7 %

BANR stock opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.85.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BANR shares. Stephens raised Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Insider Activity at Banner

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

