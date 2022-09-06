Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,281 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,236,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,814,000 after buying an additional 4,400,699 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,413,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,259 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,196,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,281,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,328,000 after purchasing an additional 594,439 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 827,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,911,000 after purchasing an additional 411,324 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

