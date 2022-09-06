Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Position Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sempra by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after acquiring an additional 466,141 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the first quarter worth about $59,004,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,123,000 after acquiring an additional 222,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $166.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.74.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

