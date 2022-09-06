SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in SLM by 37.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,621,000 after buying an additional 4,042,189 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the first quarter worth about $49,609,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in SLM by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,587,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,952,000 after buying an additional 2,021,850 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in SLM by 221.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,550,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,836,000 after buying an additional 1,756,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 89.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,074,000 after buying an additional 1,003,340 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $362.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.41 million. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

SLM Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.