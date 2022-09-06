SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPX Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in SPX Technologies by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPX Technologies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 29,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPX Technologies by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

SPX Technologies stock opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $68.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SPXC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $515,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.