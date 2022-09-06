State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 56,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 66,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance

Shares of HCCI opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78.

Insider Activity

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 20.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 39,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,382,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,694,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 39,277 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,382,550.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,694,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Recatto acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,505 shares in the company, valued at $22,153,635. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,153 shares of company stock worth $8,917,677. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

