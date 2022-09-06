Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,994 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

SF stock opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

