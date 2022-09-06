StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Position Trimmed by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,507 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 78.4% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 142,803 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in StoneCo by 1,764.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 255,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 242,189 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Stock Performance

StoneCo stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $45.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

StoneCo Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.