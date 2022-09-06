Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 153.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,724,000 after purchasing an additional 336,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,884,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,594,000 after purchasing an additional 223,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,079,000 after purchasing an additional 311,874 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.75.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $151.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.64 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.08.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.94%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

