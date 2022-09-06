Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.32% of Sunoco worth $13,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Sunoco by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $40.48.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Insider Activity at Sunoco

In other Sunoco news, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $177,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.