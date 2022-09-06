Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Insider Activity at Syneos Health

Syneos Health Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $74,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $74,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,443 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.74. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.