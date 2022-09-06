Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of TNDM stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.30. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
