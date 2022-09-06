Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 157.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,944 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth $8,795,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $987,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 33,945 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 82,074 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKT. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of SKT stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.13%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Articles

