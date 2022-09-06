TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 619.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.11.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,508,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,901,517.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,508,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,094 shares of company stock worth $3,588,447. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNX opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $128.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.50.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.