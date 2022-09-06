TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 211.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,871 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of TEGNA worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 149.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Price Performance

TGNA stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.04.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGNA shares. Huber Research upgraded TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

