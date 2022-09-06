Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Holdings Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 64.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.38. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $443,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,547 shares in the company, valued at $7,753,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $443,548.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,488.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

