The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Position Trimmed by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,540,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $133,003,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $71,878,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mosaic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $78,536,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Up 3.8 %

MOS opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.22. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $79.28.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

