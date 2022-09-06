The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,594,000 after purchasing an additional 571,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,902,000 after purchasing an additional 568,257 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,794,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,790,000 after purchasing an additional 163,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.22. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.84%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

