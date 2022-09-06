Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 28.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,857,000 after buying an additional 186,115 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,671,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,544,000 after buying an additional 65,276 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 112.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $306,741.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,731.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $306,741.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,731.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $436,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,691.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,038 shares of company stock worth $824,830. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

