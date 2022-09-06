UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,568 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 116.5% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 27.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $457,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,440 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 3,599.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter worth about $4,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PATH. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $57.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

UiPath Trading Down 0.4 %

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103 in the last 90 days. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 0.11.

UiPath Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.