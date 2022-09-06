UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,568 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 116.5% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 27.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $457,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,440 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 3,599.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter worth about $4,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on PATH. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $57.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath
UiPath Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ PATH opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 0.11.
UiPath Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
