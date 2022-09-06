Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,890 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Universal Health Services worth $11,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,155,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $602,338,000 after purchasing an additional 56,358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,162,000 after buying an additional 321,368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,528,000 after buying an additional 135,767 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $153,892,000 after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,942 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.05. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.70 and a 52-week high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UHS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.27.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

