Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.51% of Upland Software worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in Upland Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,105,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 2.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 601,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 455,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 5.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 420,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 2.4% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 401,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $39.59.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

UPLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

In related news, insider Ian Burk sold 16,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $187,745.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,081 shares in the company, valued at $808,028.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 10,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,540.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Burk sold 16,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $187,745.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,028.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $662,300. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

