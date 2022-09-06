US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 2,301.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,530 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,131.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Irma Loya Tuder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,669. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,174,131.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $84.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.01. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

