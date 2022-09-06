US Bancorp DE Has $1.08 Million Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,165 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in InMode by 432.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after buying an additional 1,836,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in InMode by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $220,492,000 after buying an additional 1,548,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in InMode by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $182,334,000 after buying an additional 1,529,681 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in InMode by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $116,734,000 after buying an additional 814,527 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in InMode by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 986,710 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $122,734,000 after buying an additional 635,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised InMode from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

