US Bancorp DE Purchases 4,677 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WMG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

WMG stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 351.69%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.11%.

Warner Music Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.