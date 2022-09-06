Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 479.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.80. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $65.76.

