Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,537 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.37% of Veeco Instruments worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

Shares of VECO opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.