VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $181.45 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The business had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading

