W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 113.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $555.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $588.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $516.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

