Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 121.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 43,892 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at $19,950,945.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WAL opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $68.41 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.