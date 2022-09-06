WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in WEX by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $204,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,628.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,730 shares of company stock worth $460,494 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX Stock Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WEX to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $152.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $197.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.