Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Whirlpool worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $153.69 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $145.93 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.02.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WHR shares. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.