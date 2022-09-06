Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,176 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of Woodward worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 1,142.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Woodward news, Director Paul Donovan bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,706. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Donovan purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.46 per share, with a total value of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,706. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.97 per share, with a total value of $47,485.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,387. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,371 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

Woodward Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.