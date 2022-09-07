10,864 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 49.0% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.00. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

