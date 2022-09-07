12,446 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Marqeta by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Marqeta by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Marqeta by 435.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 175,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Marqeta to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of MQ opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 2.61.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marqeta Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Further Reading

