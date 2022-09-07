13,504 Shares in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dada Nexus by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Dada Nexus by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 420,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 254,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

DADA opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. Dada Nexus Limited has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $26.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.37). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

