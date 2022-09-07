15,044 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $495,719,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,019,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,033,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,049,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $33,667,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DINO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

