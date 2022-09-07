3,617 Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.
Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance
Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.01%.
Group 1 Automotive Company Profile
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.
