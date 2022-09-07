3,617 Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI opened at $162.52 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $145.72 and a one year high of $212.23. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.30 and a 200-day moving average of $177.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.01%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.