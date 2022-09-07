4,221 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,221 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Iyo Bank Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.7% in the first quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 58,842 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 26,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 49,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $253.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.26. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

