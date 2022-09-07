6,114 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,334,749,000 after acquiring an additional 505,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,421,000 after acquiring an additional 204,193 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,869,000 after acquiring an additional 168,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,660,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ED opened at $97.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average of $93.87. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

