63,197 Shares in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 7,294.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 705,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 696,434 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 5,180.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 638,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 626,497 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,132,000 after purchasing an additional 517,949 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 411,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,179,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 406,693 shares in the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BBDC. TheStreet cut Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Barings BDC Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BBDC opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.57. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

