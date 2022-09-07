800,001 Shares in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in bleuacacia during the first quarter valued at about $6,814,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,381,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the 1st quarter valued at $4,865,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter valued at about $817,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

bleuacacia Price Performance

NASDAQ BLEU opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. bleuacacia ltd has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

bleuacacia Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

